Clippers face the Jazz on 3-game losing streak

Utah Jazz (5-19, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (14-12, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers take on Utah.

The Clippers have gone 9-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.9.

The Jazz have gone 3-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 2-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up (14.8). The Jazz average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers.

Keyonte George is averaging 16 points and 5.8 assists for the Jazz.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (groin), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press