Sacramento takes on Denver, looks for 4th straight victory

Denver Nuggets (13-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-13, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to keep its three-game win streak going when the Kings take on Denver.

The Kings are 10-10 in conference games. Sacramento is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 8-7 in conference matchups. Denver leads the Western Conference with 30.5 assists. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 9.8.

The Kings score 116.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 116.0 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 49.4% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 46.0% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 48.4% and averaging 26.1 points for the Kings.

Jokic is averaging 31.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 121.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder).

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press