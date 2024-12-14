Schroder set to be traded by Brooklyn to Golden State, AP source says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden State is acquiring point guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for injured forward De’Anthony Melton, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Saturday.

The trade is expected to be finalized Sunday when league rules allow certain moves to be made. The Nets also receiving a package of second-round draft picks, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal still needs league approval.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Schroder is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists this season for the Nets, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. But the trade doesn’t give them any on-court help this year: Melton is out for the remainder of the season while recovering from surgery to repair his left ACL.

By league rule, Melton could not be traded before Sunday.

The move gives the Warriors, who are fifth in the Western Conference at 14-10, another shooter to pair alongside all-time 3-point leader Stephen Curry. Schroder is making 2.5 3-pointers per game this season and shooting 39% from beyond the arc — both career-bests.

Golden State will become Schroder’s eighth team in 12 NBA seasons. He had stints with Atlanta, Oklahoma City, the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston, Toronto and Houston before joining the Nets. He also helped lead Germany to the 2023 Basketball World Cup title.

