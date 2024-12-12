Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (13-11, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-11, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -7; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Minnesota looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Timberwolves are 9-8 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is the worst team in the NBA scoring 12.8 fast break points per game.

The Lakers are 10-6 in conference games. Los Angeles has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves average 110.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 115.8 the Lakers allow. The Lakers score 5.1 more points per game (112.1) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 45.3% and averaging 26.4 points for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 104.9 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle), Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Austin Reaves: day to day (pelvis), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press