Denver hosts Los Angeles after Jokic’s 48-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (14-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -6.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Nikola Jokic scored 48 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 141-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nuggets have gone 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 9-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 108.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Nuggets make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%). The Clippers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.8% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets.

James Harden is averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 121.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 32.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), James Harden: day to day (groin), Kobe Brown: out (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Mo Bamba: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press