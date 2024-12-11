Ingram and the Pelicans host conference foe Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (12-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (5-20, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -5.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play.

The Pelicans are 3-11 in conference matchups. New Orleans is the worst team in the Western Conference averaging 105.0 points per game.

The Kings are 9-10 against conference opponents. Sacramento is ninth in the NBA scoring 116.4 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

The Pelicans average 105.0 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 113.2 the Kings allow. The Kings average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Pelicans give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 12.7 rebounds for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 106.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Javonte Green: day to day (ankle), Daniel Theis: day to day (neck), Karlo Matkovic: day to day (back), Jose Alvarado: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: out (back).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Isaac Jones: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press