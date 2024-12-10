Golden State visits Houston, aims to end road slide

Golden State Warriors (14-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-8, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Warriors face Houston.

The Rockets are 10-6 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is the Western Conference leader with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 3.4.

The Warriors are 11-7 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks second in the NBA with 48.7 rebounds per game. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 7.9.

The Rockets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Rockets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Rockets.

Stephen Curry is averaging 23 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 48.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 107.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: day to day (concussion), Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press