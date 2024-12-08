Washington hosts Rice and No. 1 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (8-0) at Washington Huskies (7-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA takes on Washington after Kiki Rice scored 21 points in UCLA’s 70-49 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 in home games. Washington ranks eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 39.3 rebounds. Tayra Eke leads the Huskies with 7.3 boards.

The Bruins are 1-0 in road games. UCLA has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Washington scores 75.1 points, 23.0 more per game than the 52.1 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 27.9 more points per game (85.0) than Washington allows to opponents (57.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Huskies.

Lauren Betts is averaging 19.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press