Portland faces Los Angeles, aims to halt 3-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (8-15, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three games in a row.

The Lakers are 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers have gone 7-14 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 116.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The Lakers average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers allow (14.0). The Trail Blazers’ 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Lakers.

Jerami Grant is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Bronny James: day to day (heel), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring), Christian Wood: out (knee), Austin Reaves: day to day (pelvis), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan: out (knee), Scoot Henderson: day to day (quad), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press