Fox, Kings to visit Wembanyama, Spurs

Sacramento Kings (10-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play Friday.

The Spurs are 10-10 in conference matchups. San Antonio is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 7-10 in conference matchups. Sacramento is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spurs are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.4% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.4 blocks for the Spurs.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (back), Tre Jones: day to day (shoulder).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press