Minnesota plays Golden State on 3-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 10-6 in conference play. Golden State is fifth in the league averaging 15.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from deep. Stephen Curry leads the team averaging 4.2 makes while shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Warriors average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 110.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 109.4 the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Warriors.

Julius Randle is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 50.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (rest), Draymond Green: day to day (calf), De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle), Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press