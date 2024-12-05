Hawks face the Lakers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (12-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta comes into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of five straight games.

The Hawks are 6-5 in home games. Atlanta allows 118.4 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Lakers are 5-7 on the road. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 9.0.

The Hawks average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up (14.1). The Lakers average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 16.2 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 20.7 points and 12 assists for the Hawks.

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal).

Lakers: Bronny James: day to day (heel), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (groin), Christian Wood: out (knee), Austin Reaves: day to day (pelvis), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).

