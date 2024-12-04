Golden State faces Houston, aims to end 5-game slide

Houston Rockets (15-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-8, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State looks to break its five-game slide when the Warriors take on Houston.

The Warriors are 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks second in the NBA with 49.0 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.8.

The Rockets are 9-5 in Western Conference play. Houston ranks second in the Western Conference with 18.2 fast break points per game led by Tari Eason averaging 3.7.

The Warriors make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%). The Rockets average 114.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 110.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Warriors.

Alperen Sengun is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 50.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

Rockets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press