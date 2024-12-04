Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Minnesota looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Clippers have gone 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 16.0 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.6.

The Timberwolves are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 111.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Clippers average 110.0 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 108.8 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.1% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is scoring 22.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Clippers.

Rudy Gobert is shooting 65.6% and averaging 10.7 points for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-2, averaging 111.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 108.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Kobe Brown: out (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: out (ankle), Joe Ingles: out (soleus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press