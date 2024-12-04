Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (10-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-8, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Sacramento aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the league with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Santi Aldama averaging 5.7.

The Kings are 7-9 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up (15.1). The Kings are shooting 48.2% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 44.2% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 22.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 47.6 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press