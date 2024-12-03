Los Angeles faces Miami for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (12-9, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (9-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in a non-conference matchup.

The Heat have gone 4-4 in home games. Miami is sixth in the NBA giving up only 109.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Lakers have gone 5-6 away from home. Los Angeles ranks last in the Western Conference recording just 40.5 rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 11.5.

The Heat score 110.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 114.9 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Heat allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Heat.

Davis is scoring 27.8 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 106.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kevin Love: day to day (back), Josh Richardson: day to day (head), Kel’el Ware: day to day (foot), Nikola Jovic: day to day (ankle), Jimmy Butler: day to day (knee).

Lakers: Bronny James: day to day (heel), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (groin), Christian Wood: out (knee), Austin Reaves: day to day (pelvis), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press