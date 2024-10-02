Clear
Clippers sign guard Terance Mann to a contract extension

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Terance Mann to a contract extension.

The team announced the deal Wednesday.

Mann averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51% from the field in 75 games last season. He was drafted by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in 2019.

He figures to have a bigger role this season with Paul George and Russell Westbrook having departed to other teams.

The 27-year-old guard has appeared in 43 playoff games, helping lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

