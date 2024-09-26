WNBA semifinals feature marquee players, a finals rematch and teams looking for first titles View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Star power, a quest for a three-peat and two franchises looking for their first championships highlight the WNBA semifinals that begin Sunday.

The Las Vegas Aces will face the New York Liberty in a WNBA Finals rematch from last season while the Connecticut Sun play the Minnesota Lynx in the other series.

The Aces, led by unanimous MVP A’ja Wilson, are looking to become the first team since the Houston Comets to win three titles in a row while the Liberty are trying for a measure of revenge against Las Vegas after losing last year.

Minnesota was the dominant team last decade winning four titles in a seven-year span from 2011-2017. They haven’t reached the WNBA Finals since. Connecticut has reached the championship round twice since the Lynx’s run, but lost both times.

Connecticut and New York are both looking for the first championship in franchise history.

What to know about New York vs Las Vegas

Season Series: The Liberty swept the three games, although the Aces played without Wilson in the last meeting in New York earlier this month.

Marquee Matchup: Wilson and Breanna Stewart. They are two of the best women’s basketball players in the world and have shined in the postseason throughout their careers. Wilson raised her game to another level this year averaging a WNBA-record 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds during the regular season to earn MVP honors for the third time. Stewart averaged 20.4 points and had more help on the offensive end with the increased play of Sabrina Ionescu.

X-Factors: Liberty players have said all season that they are more connected this year after playing as a unit last season for the first time. New York added rookie Leonie Fiebich to the mix and she was stellar throughout the regular season. The 6-foot-4 wing gives New York more size and shooting. Las Vegas added Tiffany Hayes in the middle of the season, convincing her to come out of retirement. She earned The AP’s Sixth Woman of the Year honors.

Homecourt Advantage: New York captured the No. 1 seed this year and will play the first two games at home in the best-of-5 series. Last season in the WNBA Finals, the Liberty had to go to Las Vegas and returned home facing elimination. New York has had a boisterous crowd all season at home and games have become the in-place to be for some celebrities.

What to know about Minnesota vs Connecticut

Season Series: The Sun won two of the three games although each matchup was competitive. Connecticut won in overtime in May and then by five in July. Minnesota walked away with a key two-point win during the last week of the regular season to secure the two-seed.

Marquee Matchup: Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas. Collier raised her play in the first round of the playoffs, averaging 40 points in the two wins over Phoenix. She tied the WNBA record with a 42-point effort in the clincher on Wednesday night. She anchors the Lynx’s defense and was The AP Defensive Player of the Year. Thomas has always lifted her play in the playoffs and this year was no different. She had her fourth postseason triple-double in the opening win over Indiana and then had 19 points and 13 assists in the clincher.

X-Factors: The victor of the series may come down to which former Notre Dame guard plays the best, Kayla McBride or Marina Mabrey. The Sun added Mabrey via trade right before the Olympic break. She provides the team with another consistent outside shooter. McBride has been a steady for the Lynx since coming to the team in 2021.

Key Stat: The Lynx have been the best team in the league when it comes to sharing the basketball. They led the WNBA with 23 assists per game during the regular season. They averaged 29 a contest in their sweep of the Mercury.

