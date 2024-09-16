Los Angeles hosts Phoenix, looks to break home skid

Phoenix Mercury (18-20, 9-9 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-31, 4-14 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks is looking to stop its four-game home slide with a win over Phoenix Mercury.

The Sparks are 4-14 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the WNBA with 19.8 assists per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 3.5.

The Mercury are 9-9 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 5.9.

Los Angeles averages 78.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 84.7 Phoenix allows. Phoenix’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 84-78 on July 7, with Natasha Cloud scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Sparks.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.6 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 1-9, averaging 80.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press