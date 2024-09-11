Marina Mabrey scores 26 and makes 6 3-pointers to help the Sun beat the Sparks 86-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 26 points and matched a career-high with six 3-pointers, Brionna Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 86-66 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut (26-10) moved within one game of second-place Minnesota (27-9).

Connecticut scored 15 straight points spanning the first-quarter break and led 43-32 at halftime behind three players with double-digit scoring. Jones scored 13, followed by 10 points apiece from Mabrey and DiJonai Carrington.

The Sparks were within 53-43 before Connecticut closed the third on an 11-2 run to extend its lead to 64-45. Mabrey’s sixth 3-pointer came with 4:51 left for an 82-54 lead.

Mabrey finished 9 of 13 from the floor to reach six made 3-pointers for the fifth time in her career.

Alyssa Thomas nearly secured her second straight game with a triple-double for Connecticut despite not playing in the fourth quarter. Thomas finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. She also had one steal to become the franchise leader with 491 career steals.

Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, and Azura Stevens had 10 points and 17 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-29). Jackson passed Nneka Ogwumike on the franchise list for second-most points by a rookie.

Connecticut forward DeWanna Bonner passed Sue Bird (2,479) for seventh in WNBA history for made field goals.

