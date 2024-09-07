Sparks take on the Sun on 3-game losing streak

Connecticut Sun (24-10, 13-6 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-27, 4-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks aims to break its three-game skid when the Sparks play Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks have gone 5-11 at home. Los Angeles has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sun are 11-5 in road games. Connecticut scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Los Angeles averages 79.0 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 74.3 Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 79.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 86.6 Los Angeles gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 69-61 on Aug. 20, with DiJonai Carrington scoring 19 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sparks.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 1-9, averaging 79.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press