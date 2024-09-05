Los Angeles visits Chicago on 5-game road slide

Los Angeles Sparks (7-26, 4-12 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-22, 5-12 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will try to end its five-game road skid when the Sparks play Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 4-12 in home games. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 78.1 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Sparks have gone 2-15 away from home. Los Angeles is 3-17 against opponents with a winning record.

Chicago scores 78.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 86.4 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 79.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 82.1 Chicago gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 17 the Sky won 90-86 led by 16 points from Lindsay Allen, while Kia Nurse scored 16 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 13.2 rebounds for the Sky.

Rickea Jackson is averaging 12.4 points for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Sparks: 1-9, averaging 79.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press