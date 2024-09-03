Indiana plays Los Angeles following Mitchell’s 36-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (7-25, 4-12 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (17-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Fever -12; over/under is 172

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points in the Indiana Fever’s 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Fever have gone 9-5 in home games. Indiana is 9-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sparks have gone 2-14 away from home. Los Angeles is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

Indiana scores 83.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 86.2 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Sparks defeated the Fever 88-82 in their last matchup on May 28. Kia Nurse led the Sparks with 22 points, and Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Fever.

Rickea Jackson is averaging 12.6 points for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 8-2, averaging 90.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 79.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press