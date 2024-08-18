Los Angeles faces Las Vegas, looks to stop 3-game skid

Los Angeles Sparks (6-20, 4-10 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (16-9, 8-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks comes into the matchup against Las Vegas Aces as losers of three straight games.

The Aces are 8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks fourth in the WNBA with 35.4 rebounds led by A’ja Wilson averaging 11.9.

The Sparks are 4-10 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Las Vegas is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Las Vegas gives up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on July 6 the Sparks won 98-93 led by 28 points from Dearica Hamby, while Wilson scored 35 points for the Aces.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.9 blocks for the Aces.

Rickea Jackson is averaging 11.5 points for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 81.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press