Report: Russell Westbrook to be traded by Clips, added to Nuggets roster after buyout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, who will buy out the former NBA MVP so he can sign with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN.

The Clippers and Jazz have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal exchanging Westbrook for Kris Dunn, the network reported Thursday. Los Angeles also will send a second-round pick swap and cash to Utah.

If Westbrook clears waivers, the nine-time All-Star plans to join the Nuggets, who parted ways with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson earlier this month.

The 35-year-old Westbrook has reportedly opted into the final year of his contract with the Clippers, who were to pay him just over $4 million. The point guard averaged a career-low 11.1 points per game while mostly coming off the bench last season for the Clippers, who were bounced by Dallas in the first round of the playoffs while Kawhi Leonard was injured.

Los Angeles has since lost Paul George to Philadelphia in free agency, but Leonard and James Harden will return along with Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell and Terance Mann.

When the deal goes through, Westbrook will be traded for the fifth time in his career — including two trades to the Jazz without ever playing in a game for the team.

The Lakers traded Westbrook to Utah in February 2023 after 1 1/2 disappointing seasons alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and he signed with the Clippers after the Jazz bought out his contract.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA