Hamby leads Los Angeles against Seattle after 27-point game

Seattle Storm (16-8, 7-6 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-17, 4-9 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks hosts the Seattle Storm after Dearica Hamby scored 27 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 87-81 victory against the Dallas Wings.

The Sparks are 4-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Storm are 7-6 in Western Conference play. Seattle is second in the WNBA scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 10.8.

Los Angeles averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Seattle allows. Seattle’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Storm won 95-79 in the last meeting on June 12. Ogwumike led the Storm with 26 points, and Li Yueru led the Sparks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 19.4 points, 10 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Sparks.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 19.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 80.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (chron’s disease).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press