Veteran guard Kyle Lowry says he’s re-signing with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Lowry says he is re-signing with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

The six-time All-Star guard announced his decision on Instagram on Thursday. ESPN reported that the 38-year-old Lowry is agreeing to a one-year deal.

The North Philadelphia native and Villanova product signed with the Sixers last February after he was traded from Miami to Charlotte and quickly bought out by the Hornets. Lowry averaged 8.0 points and 4.6 assists while starting 20 of his 23 regular-season games for the Sixers, and he remained a key part of Philadelphia’s lineup in its first-round playoff loss to New York.

Lowry is an 18-year veteran, and just 25 players in NBA history have played at least 19 seasons in the league. Only four active players last season are older than Lowry: LeBron James, P.J. Tucker, Taj Gibson and Chris Paul.

Lowry’s return is another aggressive move by the revamped 76ers, who will expect to be in title contention after adding Paul George to a roster led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. George left the Los Angeles Clippers for a four-year, $212 million deal as a free agent in Philadelphia this summer, and Maxey quickly agreed to a five-year, $204 million extension.

The Sixers also re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. and added veteran free agents Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond in a bid to capitalize on the remaining years of Embiid’s prime. Philadelphia hasn’t advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.

Lowry has played for five NBA teams. He won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and he won an Olympic gold medal in 2016.

