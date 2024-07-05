Las Vegas faces Los Angeles on 6-game win streak

Las Vegas Aces (12-6, 6-4 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-15, 2-7 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces will try to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have gone 2-7 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 78.0 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Aces are 6-4 in conference games. Las Vegas is third in the WNBA averaging 9.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.0% from downtown. Kelsey Plum leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Los Angeles scores 78.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 82.8 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 88.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the 85.3 Los Angeles allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sparks won the last meeting 96-92 on June 10. Dearica Hamby scored 18 points to help lead the Sparks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sparks.

Jackie Young is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 80.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 91.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Azura Stevens: out (arm), Lexie Brown: out (chron’s disease).

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press