Hamby leads Los Angeles against Washington after 29-point showing

Washington Mystics (4-15, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-14, 2-7 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks plays the Washington Mystics after Dearica Hamby scored 29 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 92-78 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sparks are 3-4 on their home court. Los Angeles gives up 85.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Mystics have gone 1-8 away from home. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 21.9 assists per game led by Julie Vanloo averaging 5.4.

Los Angeles’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Los Angeles allows.

The Sparks and Mystics match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 18.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sparks.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 78.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Azura Stevens: out (arm), Lexie Brown: out (chron’s disease).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press