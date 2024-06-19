Los Angeles plays New York on 6-game road skid

Los Angeles Sparks (4-11, 2-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-3, 9-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will try to end its six-game road skid when the Sparks take on New York Liberty.

The Liberty are 6-1 on their home court. New York is second in the WNBA with 86.6 points and is shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Sparks are 1-7 on the road. Los Angeles gives up 83.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

New York averages 86.6 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 83.7 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 77.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 77.9 New York gives up to opponents.

The Liberty and Sparks face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is scoring 19.2 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.6 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Sparks. Aari McDonald is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press