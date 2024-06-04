Minnesota visits Los Angeles following Hamby’s 23-point game

Minnesota Lynx (6-2, 4-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-6, 0-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -7.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Dearica Hamby scored 23 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 87-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Los Angeles finished 10-10 at home and 9-11 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks gave up 80.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Minnesota finished 12-8 in Western Conference action and 19-21 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx averaged 80.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 85.0 last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press