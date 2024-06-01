Clear
Hamby leads Los Angeles against Phoenix after 24-point performance

By AP News

Los Angeles Sparks (2-5, 0-2 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-4, 1-2 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Phoenix Mercury after Dearica Hamby scored 24 points in the Sparks’ 83-73 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Phoenix went 2-18 in Western Conference play and 8-12 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

Los Angeles went 17-23 overall and 9-11 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks gave up 80.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

