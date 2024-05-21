Partly Cloudy
Caitlin Clark leaves Fever-Sun game in 1st half with apparent left leg injury

By AP News
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark left the Indiana Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun midway through the second quarter Monday night with what appeared to be an injured lower left leg.

She was hurt after running into a pick with 5:37 left in the first half and stayed down, grabbing toward her lower leg.

When play stopped, the No. 1 pick from Iowa grimaced as she got up and limped toward the team’s bench before going directly into the locker room. Clark returned to the bench a few minutes later.

She had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with one 3-p;ointer, two rebounds and no assists before leaving.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

