Cavaliers without Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert as they try to stave off elimination vs. Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to extend their season without All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert, who were both ruled out prior to Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with Boston on Wednesday night.

Mitchell is dealing with a strained left calf and LeVert has a bruised left knee. The Cavs trail the matchup with the Celtics 3-1. Cleveland will also be without center Jarrett Allen for the eighth consecutive game as he continues to work back from a rib injury he sustained in the previous round against Orlando.

Center Kristaps Porzingis remains out for Boston with a strained right calf. He has not played in this series.

Mitchell’s teammates stepped up in his absence in Game 4, falling 109-102 in the closest game of the matchup.

Mitchell is averaging 29.6 points in these playoffs. LeVert is averaging 10.1 points off the bench.

