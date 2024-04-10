Clippers face the Suns on 4-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (46-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (51-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -2; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Phoenix.

The Clippers are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 10.5.

The Suns are 26-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

The Clippers score 115.9 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 113.4 the Suns give up. The Suns average 116.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 112.2 the Clippers give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won 105-92 in the last meeting on April 10. Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points, and Kevin Durant led the Suns with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grayson Allen is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 27.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: James Harden: out (foot), Joshua Primo: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Suns: Jusuf Nurkic: out (ankle), Damion Lee: out (knee).

