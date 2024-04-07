George scores 39 points and leads late revival as Clippers beat Cavaliers 120-118 for 50th win View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 23 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, James Harden added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 on Sunday for their 50th victory.

Los Angeles overcame a 26-point deficit for the third-largest comeback victory in franchise history.

Terance Mann hit a tying 3-pointer and Amir Coffey followed with a 3 to give the Clippers their first lead since late in the first quarter, 118-115.

Jarrett Allen completed a three-point play to tie it at 118. After a timeout, George hit a jumper for a 120-118 lead with seven seconds left.

Darius Garland drove the lane and got blocked by Paul, but the Cavs got the offensive rebound. Max Strus put up a desperation shot from the right corner, falling down by the Clippers bench as it missed with time expired.

The Clippers reached the 50-win mark for the first time since 2016-17 when they had 51. They did it without Kawhi Leonard, who missed his fourth straight game because of inflammation in his right knee.

The Cavs outplayed the Clippers for the better part of three quarters, pushing the advantage to 26 in the third.

That’s when the Clippers started to come alive.

They outscored the Cavs 29-6 over the end of the third and start of the fourth, capped by five straight points from George on a 3-pointer and two free throws, to trail 100-97.

Six Cavs were in double figures, including all five starters. Darius Garland scored 28 points. Strus and Evan Mobley added 20 points each, Caris LeVert had 18 starting in place of All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Allen finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell sat out a day after the Cavs’ 19-point loss to the Lakers.

Cleveland extended its lead to 26 points in the third. Allen had 10 points in the period, including eight of their first 15. He scored back-to-back for a 94-68 lead.

The Clippers closed the third on an 18-4 run, led by eight from Ivica Zubac, to trail 98-86 going into the fourth.

The Cavs led 80-59 at halftime after shooting 60% from the floor and scoring 40 points in each quarter. Their 80 points were a season-high in a half. They had runs of 10-0, 6-0 and 8-0 in the second as four of their starters had at least 15 points at the break.

Coach Tyronn Lue said he wasn’t sure whether Leonard would be back for Tuesday’s game at Phoenix.

“I don’t have a level of concern,” Lue said.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Memphis on Wednesday night to open final regular-season homestand.

Clippers: At Phoenix on Tuesday night. They’re 25-15 on the road.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer