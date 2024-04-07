Los Angeles faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (45-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -3; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Lakers face Minnesota.

The Lakers are 25-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is seventh in the league averaging 117.9 points and is shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 36-13 in Western Conference play. Minnesota scores 112.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Lakers’ 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.2% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 120-109 in the last matchup on March 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 24.8 points per game with 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 19.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the past 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 122.6 points, 48.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 109.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press