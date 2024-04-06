Utah visits Golden State, looks to break road losing streak

Utah Jazz (29-48, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to Golden State looking to break its 12-game road skid.

The Warriors are 22-25 in conference games. Golden State has a 20-27 record against teams above .500.

The Jazz have gone 14-33 against Western Conference opponents. Utah allows 120.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Warriors’ 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz are shooting 46.7% from the field, which equals what the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 140-137 in the last matchup on Feb. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 26.5 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Jazz: 0-10, averaging 106.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Dario Saric: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Walker Kessler: out (nose), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), John Collins: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press