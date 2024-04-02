Franz Wagner scores 20, Magic escape with a 104-103 win over struggling Trail Blazers View Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 20 points and the Orlando Magic escaped with a 104-103 win over the struggling Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Deandre Ayton missed an open baseline jumper at the final horn for the Blazers, who have lost 10 in a row.

Three nights after losing by 60 points in Miami, the Blazers came back twice in the second half and put themselves into position to win the game with the final shot.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero each scored 15 points for the Magic.

Ayton had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Dalano Banton came off the bench with 26 points for Portland. Scoot Henderson, who set up Ayton with the final shot, had 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Magic’s lead was only two when Carter hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, opening a 17-point run that gave Orlando the first double-digit lead of the game.

But the Blazers charged back and took the lead on a Banton 3-pointer with 5:42 remaining.

Suggs answered with a 3-pointer and a three-point play for the Magic, and Wagner’s three-point play with 3:04 left stretched Orlando’s lead to 102-93.

Walker and Banton hit 3-pointers and the Blazers came back again before Ayton’s shot missed at the buzzer.

