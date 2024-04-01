George leads Los Angeles against Sacramento after 41-point showing

Los Angeles Clippers (47-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (43-31, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Sacramento Kings after Paul George scored 41 points in the Clippers’ 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Kings are 28-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 3.6.

The Clippers are 27-18 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 48.3% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 123-107 on Feb. 26. Fox scored 33 points to help lead the Kings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 46.8% and averaging 26.4 points for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

George is shooting 47.1% and averaging 22.6 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle), Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Trey Lyles: day to day (knee), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

Clippers: None listed.

