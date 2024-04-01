Doncic leads Dallas against Golden State after 47-point outing

Dallas Mavericks (45-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (40-34, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Golden State Warriors after Luka Doncic scored 47 points in the Mavericks’ 125-107 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are 20-24 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 2.0.

The Mavericks are 29-19 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 21-22 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 118.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 115.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 109-99 in their last meeting on March 14. Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 23 points, and Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Doncic is scoring 34.0 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 24.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 116.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Dario Saric: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

Mavericks: Josh Green: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press