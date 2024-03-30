Los Angeles takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Los Angeles Clippers (46-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (18-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Charlotte aiming to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Hornets are 10-25 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-38 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers are 24-14 on the road. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference scoring 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 10.5.

The Hornets average 106.2 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Hornets 113-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 27. James Harden led the Clippers with 29 points, and Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is scoring 21.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 100.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press