Brooklyn faces Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers (41-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of three games in a row.

The Nets have gone 17-19 at home. Brooklyn is 16-18 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 14-21 on the road. Los Angeles is third in the NBA scoring 16.7 fast break points per game. LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 5.1.

The Nets are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 117.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 113.5 the Nets allow to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 130-112 on Jan. 20, with Cameron Thomas scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Claxton is shooting 62.7% and averaging 12.1 points for the Nets. Thomas is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 121.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cameron Johnson: out (toe), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press