Wembanyama leads San Antonio against Golden State after 40-point game

Golden State Warriors (39-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-56, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays the Golden State Warriors after Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 130-126 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

The Spurs are 11-34 in Western Conference games. San Antonio allows 119.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 19-24 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 16-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Spurs average 112.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 115.9 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 118.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 119.3 the Spurs give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Warriors defeated the Spurs 112-102 in their last matchup on March 12. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 22 points, and Wembanyama led the Spurs with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 47.2% and averaging 19.5 points for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 26.5 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Dario Saric: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press