Utah faces Sacramento, aims to break road losing streak

Utah Jazz (29-45, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (42-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to end its 10-game road skid when the Jazz face Sacramento.

The Kings are 27-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference with 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 14.1.

The Jazz have gone 14-31 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Kings are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 48.4% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 130-114 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 46.8% and averaging 26.5 points for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 107.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press