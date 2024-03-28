Charlotte plays Golden State in non-conference action

Golden State Warriors (38-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (18-54, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Charlotte Hornets in non-conference action.

The Hornets are 10-24 in home games. Charlotte is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 20-15 on the road. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.9.

The Hornets average 106.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 116.2 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Hornets allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 24 the Warriors won 97-84 led by 15 points from Stephen Curry, while Miles Bridges scored 19 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is scoring 21.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Kuminga is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 100.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press