Los Angeles plays Orlando, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (45-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (42-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Orlando aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Magic have gone 25-11 at home. Orlando scores 110.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 23-14 in road games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 116.3 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

The Magic are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Magic allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 118-102 on Nov. 1. Paul George scored 27 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

George is shooting 47.0% and averaging 22.5 points for the Clippers. Amir Coffey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: day to day (plantar fascia).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press