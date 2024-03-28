Light Rain
Warriors' Draymond Green is ejected less than 4 minutes into game against Magic

By AP News
Warriors Magic Basketball

Warriors’ Draymond Green is ejected less than 4 minutes into game against Magic

Photo Icon View Photo

Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors’ game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

It was Green’s fourth ejection of the season and the first since his 16-game suspension by the NBA for his history of misconduct and after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game.

With 8:24 remaining in the first quarter against the Magic, Green argued with referee Ron Acosta after a foul was called on teammate Andrew Wiggins. Magic forward Paolo Banchero scored a layup on the play and added the free throw.

Green was called for two technical fouls in quick succession, and thereby automatically ejected.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

