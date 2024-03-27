Los Angeles plays Memphis on 4-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (40-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-48, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -4; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 14-33 in Western Conference games. Memphis is at the bottom of the NBA scoring 45.2 points per game in the paint.

The Lakers have gone 24-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 10-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers score 5.0 more points per game (117.8) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (112.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 127-113 in the last matchup on Jan. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: day to day (achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee), John Konchar: day to day (heel), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Luke Kennard: day to day (personal), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (personal).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press