Orlando takes on Golden State in non-conference play

Golden State Warriors (37-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (42-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -5.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play.

The Magic have gone 25-10 at home. Orlando ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52.3 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.6.

The Warriors are 19-15 in road games. Golden State ranks second in the league averaging 14.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.6% from downtown. Curry leads the team averaging 4.8 makes while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

The Magic average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up (13.3). The Warriors are shooting 47.4% from the field, which equals what the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 121-115 on Jan. 3, with Curry scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 26.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 106.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Caleb Houstan: day to day (ankle), Gary Harris: day to day (plantar fascia).

Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press